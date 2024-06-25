Paul “Triple H” Levesque On WWE President Nick Khan: “He’s A Genius”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed WWE President Nick Khan’s contributions to the company during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I’ve never met a better businessman than Nick [Khan], that is too intuitive to just what is going on. It was funny, for a few years before the TKO merger, where we would do earnings calls and I felt like the investors wanted to know as much of Nick’s opinion as of what was happening to outside sports as what was happening in WWE as he was talking because his insight is so good. Plus, it’s funny that he, at one point in time, if you would look Nick up, he would be seen and be written like ‘most powerful man in sports,’ doing all these massive deals. But in many ways, he’s not a massive outside sports fan. He doesn’t know that much about all these other sports. He does, but he’s not…you would think that he would be so into it. What he’s really into is combat sports like boxing and MMA, and what we do in pro wrestling and WWE. He is just a massive, massive fan of that, grew up, was an usher at WrestleMania in Caesar’s Palace. He’s just super into it.

So when I first met him, having that insight from him on all these other business things that we were doing and bun giving me his opinion that always 99% percent of the time ended up being dead on, plus him being such a big fan, we just got along amazingly well. Then we were lucky enough to have him come into the company and I’m lucky enough now, I get to work with him every day and get his insight on everything. [McAfee says he’s a genius] Yeah, absolutely. I don’t put that kind of stamp on a lot of people because I think a lot of people are really good at what they do, and that’s where it stops. He’s a genius.”

