PCO Reveals Why He Chose ROH Over AEW in 2019

PCO recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, PCO revealed why he chose to stay with ROH rather than go to an AEW when talking to them in 2019.

He said:

“When AEW started, I was so confused. I was talking to Marty [Scurll] on one side, which was ROH, and I was talking with Cody [Rhodes] and the Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) on the other side. They weren’t talking to each other, I was not aware. I knew they were such great friends. I never in my mind thought that maybe [Scurll] was not going to follow, was not going to go to AEW.

I went with kind of security so to speak. I didn’t know Tony [Khan], I didn’t know how much time he would be willing to invest. They didn’t have a TV deal back then. They had a few pay-per-views lined out. I had to make the best decision for myself. I thought that was going with ROH because Sinclair was behind it.“