Penta El Zero Miedo Looks Back On His Match With CM Punk In AEW

AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo recently spoke with Comiendo Carnitas on a number of topics including his match with top WWE star CM Punk during Punk’s time with the company and how he had his eyes set on proving he was among the best wrestlers.

Penta said, “There is always a level of discomfort to be the best as a wrestler. Remember my match with CM Punk? I tried to get a good match and Punk was very nice, but my main concern in that match was to prove the world that I can compete on par with Punk competitively and in popularity in the arena, especially with someone maybe was earning 50 times more than I was because of everything he had done in WWE, the indies and everything he had done in the past.”

“He is a smart man in the business and knows every detail known, and my goal with that match against him was to prove my popularity was on par with his and I succeeded.”

You can check out Penta’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)