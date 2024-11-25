Penta El Zero Miedo’s AEW Contract Set To Expire Next Week

After months of suspense, one AEW star’s contract will expire next week, leading many to believe he is on his way out.

The Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) have made headlines this year, with deals pending amid attention from WWE. While AEW expects the Lucha Bros. will depart the business for WWE once they are free of their AEW contracts, AEW extended his contract due to lost time, and he will labor for several more months to make up the difference.

Penta’s deal is still set to expire soon. Fightful Select reports that it will be available next week. Once that happens, he’ll be a free agent. WWE continues to be interested in him, and indie firms trying to book him in high-profile matches should have more opportunities.

It is unclear whether he will sign with WWE immediately if a deal is finalized, or if he will wait for Fenix to join him so that they may make their debut together.