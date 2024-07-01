People In WWE Expect Police To Uncover Information About Vince McMahon And John Laurinaitis

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was allegedly involved in sex trafficking, among other things with former WWE employee Janel Grant without her consent. Grant agreed to a request by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to pause the lawsuit against McMahon pending a non-public investigation. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York had previously launched a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and sex trafficking against McMahon that is still ongoing.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, people in WWE expect police investigation to uncover some stuff about McMahon and Laurinaitis.

Sapp said, “People in WWE are not nearly as concerned about the company personally. They expect things to be found about Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. That’s just the long and short of it. At least from a talent standpoint, everybody feels rid of those two guys. There was a false sense of security a few years ago, but now it has been reiterated internally that there is no longer an association there.”