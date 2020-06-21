Pete Dunne and Kid Kash React To #SpeakingOut Movement; Want Change, Safe Environment

NXT Superstar Pete Dunne, along with Impact Wrestling/ECW alumni Kid Kash, requesting for change and safer, healthier environment for all within’ the wrestling business. Here is what the two wrestlers had to say below.

I have noticed a few posts about appointing leaders wether it be myself, @drillamoloney or @SierraLoxton

Any time there’s been an attempt at change it’s been held back by individuals in charge

We need people who can push to a point where there’s safety measures in place

— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 20, 2020