Pete Dunne and Kid Kash React To #SpeakingOut Movement; Want Change, Safe Environment

NXT Superstar Pete Dunne, along with Impact Wrestling/ECW alumni Kid Kash, requesting for change and safer, healthier environment for all within’ the wrestling business. Here is what the two wrestlers had to say below.
I have noticed a few posts about appointing leaders wether it be myself, @drillamoloney or @SierraLoxton
Any time there’s been an attempt at change it’s been held back by individuals in charge
We need people who can push to a point where there’s safety measures in place
— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 20, 2020
Let's make wrestling safe NOW. Every wrestling school MUST have at least one female teacher. EVERY show MUST have male and female SEPARATED changing rooms. Anyone who has to ride home or is staying in a hotel for a show MUST be protected by promotion and Promoter. Its not hard.
— Kid Kash (@DavidKidKash) June 20, 2020