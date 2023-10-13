Photo: Alexa Bliss Reveals Her New Look

Alexa Bliss has decided to update her look as she prepares to give birth to her first child.

The WWE star stepped away from television after the Royal Rumble in January, where she lost to then-RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, with the expectation that she would return and work with the late Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy.

However, plans were abandoned when Wyatt was removed from television due to heart problems in March, and Bliss became pregnant. Wyatt died as a result of a heart attack earlier this year.

Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, are expecting their first child, a daughter named Hendrix Rouge Cabrera.

Bliss showed off her new look in a new Instagram post as she cut her hair, as seen below: