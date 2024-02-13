Photo: Brock Lesnar With His Daughter Amidst His WWE Hiatus

Brock Lesnar has made a rare public appearance, as the former WWE Champion is enjoying life as a father and husband away from WWE.

WWE has distanced itself from Lesnar in recent weeks as a result of a sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon and WWE, which names a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion.

The Wall Street Journal identified Lesnar as the former champion. Since then, he has been removed from WWE’s plans for matches at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40.

WWE has removed him from both the WWE 2K Supercard mobile game and the WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania edition cover. Fans noticed he was no longer included in the SmackDown intro video package on Friday.

Brock’s daughter, Mya Lesnar, is a shot putter at Colorado State. She broke the shot put record last year, throwing 18.50 meters. She has earned All-Mountain West honors and previously won first place in the weight throw at the indoor Mountain West Championships.

Mark Rigney shared a recent photo of the father and daughter at a competition.