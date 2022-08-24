Photo: Ciampa and Johnny Gargano Reunite on WWE RAW

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Johnny Gargano made his return to the WWE and did a segment with Theory.

Ciampa recently reunited with Gargano in a pleasant Instagram selfie. He captioned this specific photo:

“Wait. Quick photo. Where’s Bobby? This isn’t glorious at all. Okay. See ya.” You can check out the above.

Ciampa was making reference to the #GloriousBomb that the former DIY stablemates would perform with Bobby Roode in NXT, in which they would approach Roode sneakily while playing the music from his “Glorious Domination” theme.

Before separating to become signle stars, Ciampa and Gargano began as a tag team in NXT. The NXT Title was the subject of a memorable feud between them, which they resumed in 2020.

They last competed in the same match at NXT WarGames 2021, when they teamed up with Pete Dunne (Butch) and LA Knight (Max Dupri) to take on Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo.