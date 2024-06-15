Photo: CM Punk Spotted In Glasgow Ahead Of WWE Clash At The Castle

The best wrestlers in the world are in Glasgow for today’s WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland international premium live event.

And so is “The Best in the World” himself.

Ahead of today’s WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland PLE at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, WWE legend CM Punk has been spotted in the area.

A fan posted a photo of himself with “The Cult of Personality” after spotting him in Glasgow before the highly-anticipated WWE PLE, which features Drew McIntyre challenging Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in front of his home country fans in Scotland.