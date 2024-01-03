Photo: Dakota Kai Reveals Her New Look

Dakota Kai has decided to change her appearance.

Kai was released by WWE after a run in NXT, where she was paired with Bayley and IYO SKY as part of Damage CTRL after Bianca Belair retained the WWE Raw Women’s Title over Becky Lynch. She returned to WWE at the 2022 SummerSlam.

Kai and SKY have held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on several occasions, while Bayley has mostly challenged for the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

Damage CTRL was drafted from RAW to SmackDown as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. Kai tore his ACL in a tag team match with Bayley against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the May 12 edition of SmackDown.

Kai had surgery and was expected to be out for 9-12 months as a result. After being away from television for months, she returned to see fellow Damage CTRL member IYO SKY cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase to defeat Belair and win the Women’s Title at SummerSlam.

Kai has remained on television as the faction has grown to include Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Kai’s hair is now blonde and dark after being all dark, as seen below: