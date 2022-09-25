Photo: Darby Allin Gets Staples In His Head

During the AEW: Rampage Grand Slam event that took place on Friday, Darby Allin and Sting competed in a tag team bout against Brody King and Buddy Matthews.

During it, Allin and King went through a table after taking a bump while falling off a stage. After a prolonged period of time on the ground, Allin was examined by the AEW medical staff.

Allin was busted open and needed five staples to close the wound. Despite this, Allin asserted that it was “worth it.”