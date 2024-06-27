Photo: Dominik Mysterio Gets A New Tattoo

Dominik Mysterio recently got some tattoos and showed them off on social media.

The main storyline on WWE Raw for the past few weeks has been Liv Morgan stalking Dominik during her feud with Rhea Ripley. WWE is expected to pick up the storyline once Ripley has been medically cleared and returns to TV. Meanwhile, WWE has pushed the envelope with Morgan and Mysterio.

In recent Raw episodes, Morgan invited Mysterio to her hotel room, made out with him, and did other things as part of the storyline. Click here for the latest on Rhea’s return.

Next week’s Monday Night Raw will feature Mysterio wrestling his father, Rey Mysterio. This will be Money in the Bank’s final episode.

As seen below, Mysterio took to Instagram Stories to show off his new artwork.