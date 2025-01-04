Photo: First Look At WWE’s New Sponsored Ring Mat

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown introduced a noticeable change to the ring mat, switching from the traditional white to a blue design. Similar updates are reportedly in store for Raw, marking a new visual direction for WWE’s flagship shows.

Fightful Select reported earlier in the day that an additional ring mat design is being tested, featuring a black background adorned with various logos. These include a Fortnite logo where Prime’s used to be, Riyadh Season in the corners, and branding for Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer. Other logos spotted on the mat include Cricket, Netflix, and Snickers.

While it has not been confirmed whether this specific mat will be used on Raw, it is strongly suggested that it could debut as part of the show’s updated presentation.

Historically, Vince McMahon was opposed to incorporating logos on WWE mats, even as promotions like UFC and other wrestling organizations embraced this approach. However, with TKO Group Holdings now overseeing WWE, the company is exploring new monetization strategies, including branded partnerships and logo placements.

This shift reflects WWE’s evolving approach under TKO’s ownership, blending traditional presentation with innovative revenue opportunities. Fans will be watching closely to see how these changes impact the look and feel of WWE programming.