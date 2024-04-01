Photo: Michelle McCool Reveals Her New Look

As she continues to relish retirement life following a successful career in WWE, Michelle McCool has opted to revamp her appearance.

McCool first entered WWE as a competitor in the 2004 WWE Diva Search. Although she did not win the competition, she impressed management enough for them to offer her a developmental contract, and she began training with Deep South Wrestling and later OVW.

She was promoted to the main roster in 2006 as a heel using a teacher gimmick. She was later repackaged and enjoyed great success in 2008. She eventually founded LayCool with Layla in 2009 and retired from the company in 2011.

The former WWE Divas Champion last wrestled in 2023, when she made a special entrance for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble. She was sitting at ringside with her daughter when her music played, and she was introduced as the 25th entrant in the bout, climbing the barricade to enter the ring.

McCool eliminated Tamina and lasted 13 minutes before being eliminated by Rhea Ripley, the eventual 30-Woman Royal Rumble winner. McCool received the call from WWE just 9 days before the bout.

McCool posted this photo to her Instagram story with shorter hair: