Photo: New WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE Poster Revealed

WWE will hold its 2024 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 2, at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

We’re three weeks away from the highly-anticipated event, and the card is already starting to take shape.

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will face WWE World Heavyweight Champion and 2024 WWE King of the Ring Imperium’s “The Ring General” GUNTHER, while WWE Women’s Champion “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax will take on The Judgment Day’s WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and both winners will be crowned the Crown Jewel Champion.

A new promotional poster has been released for the 2024 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. It features Rhodes, “The Ring General” GUNTHER, Jax and Morgan.

You can check out the poster below: