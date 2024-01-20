Photo: New WWE Elimination Chamber Perth PLE Poster Revealed

WWE is set to hold their 2024 Elimination Chamber Perth Premium Live Event on Saturday, February 24th from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, with a start time of 5AM ET/2AM PT.

Even though we are only a little over a month away from the PLE, the card has not begun to take shape yet, and no matches have been teased yet.

A new promotional poster has been released for WWE’s 2024 Elimination Chamber Perth Premium Live Event, and it features Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day.

You can check out the poster below: