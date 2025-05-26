Photo: New WWE World Collide 2025 PLE Poster Revealed

WWE is set to host its WWE X AAA Worlds Collide 2025 Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, June 7th, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

With the highly anticipated event just weeks away, the card is already starting to take shape. We will see Legado Del Fantasma (Angel, Berto and Santos Escobar) face El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano and Psycho Clown in a 6-Man Tag Team Match, American Made’s Chad Gable take on El Hijo del Vikingo in a singles match, and WWE NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints or “All Ego” Ethan Page defend the title against an opponent still to be announced.

A new promotional poster for Worlds Collide features notable wrestlers from WWE, NXT, and AAA, including WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Legado del Fantasma, Chad Gable, Dragon Lee, Rey Fenix, Lola Vice, Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid, Mr. Iguana, Psycho Clown, Hijo del Vikingo, Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Chik Tormenta, Pagano, and Dalys.

You can check out the poster below.