Photo: Official PLE Poster For WWE Money In The Bank 2024

A big opportunity hangs in the balance next month in Toronto.

The official promotional poster for the next WWE premium live event has arrived.

On Tuesday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to unveil the poster for WWE Money In The Bank 2024.

“Career-altering opportunity hangs in the balance…literally,” wrote Levesque as the caption to the photo. “Money In The Bank streams LIVE from Toronto on July 6, 7e/4p on WWE Network on Peacock.”

The poster features the only male to qualify for the ladder match thus far, “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Make sure to join us here on 7/6 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2024 results coverage from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.