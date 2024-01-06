Photo: Scarlett Shows Off Her New Look

Scarlett has a new look.

The manager of Karrion Kross, returned on WWE television on Friday night sporting a new dark hair look.

After returning on the show alongside Kross to form a new faction with the returning Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain, Scarlett took to social media to share a backstage photo of herself showing off her new look.

“Welcome to my dark side,” she wrote as the caption to the picture, which she shared via her official Instagram page.

Check out Scarlett’s new look photo below.