Photo: Sheamus Shows Off WWE Survivor Series Battle Scars

WWE Superstar Sheamus gave his all in a hard-fought Intercontinental Championship match at Survivor Series 2024, but came up short. The Celtic Warrior had the Vancouver fans fully behind him as he attempted to win the one title that had eluded him throughout his career.

Sheamus faced champion Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser in the match, where Kaiser delivered a vicious shillelagh strike. Despite his best attempts, Breakker eventually maintained the title, leaving Sheamus empty-handed.

Sheamus took to Twitter after the bout to share an image of the significant welts and bruising on his back. He simply titled the shot, “crushed,” to indicate his frustration and disappointment.

Despite the loss, Sheamus’ effort was widely praised on social media.