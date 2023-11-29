Photo: Tay Melo And Sammy Guevara Welcome Baby Girl Into The World

Congratulations to Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara on the birth of their first child together.

The AEW stars announced their pregnancy for the first time during the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, right before Guevara competed in a Four Pillars match against World Heavyweight Champion MJF, Darby Allin, and Jack Perry. They married in August of last year.

The baby’s name is Luna Melo Guevara. Melo gave birth to her on Tuesday after a 24-hour labor.

Guevara made the announcement today in the following post:

“Luna Melo Guevara 💫 11/28/23 8.4 lbs and 24+ hours of labor Our life is complete ❤️ @taymelo”

Guevera has been out for several weeks due to a concussion and is awaiting medical clearance. He suffered the injury while working with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita to defeat Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi at the WrestleDream pay-per-view event.

