Photos: Beth Phoenix Reveals Her New Look

After a successful career, Beth Phoenix is enjoying life after WWE with her husband, Adam Copeland, and their kids.

Phoenix signed with WWE and was placed in OVW in 2004 before being promoted to the main roster in 2007. She retired in 2012. Since then, she has worked a few one-off matches and served as a color commentator for WWE NXT. She left that role in 2021.

During her time with WWE, she won three Women’s Championships and one Divas Championship.

In an Instagram post, she revealed that she had cut off her long hair and gotten a wolf cut, as well as some baddie bangs in front.

Check out the new look of the former WWE star below: