Photos: Gage Goldberg Honors Father Ahead Of Bill Goldberg’s Final Match

As WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg prepares for his highly anticipated retirement match in 2025, his son Gage Goldberg is proudly stepping into the spotlight with a tribute to his father’s legacy. Gage recently debuted a matching tribal tattoo—an identical version of the iconic ink his father has sported for decades.

The tattoo artist shared the moment on Instagram, describing it as “Ushering in the second generation!” Bill responded with pride, commenting, “What a day! Tattoo immortalized by my son…”

Appearing on The Claw podcast, Goldberg confirmed Gage will play a special role in his farewell bout. “There is one thing I can say about my match is that I will be proudly led out by my son,” he revealed. The walkout is expected to take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta on July 12, 2025, where Goldberg is rumored to have his final match.

Gage, who plays football for the University of Colorado, has previously appeared on WWE programming during some of his father’s most high-profile moments. While Bill’s tattoo sits on his left arm, Gage’s is inked on his right—signaling the passing of the torch in more ways than one.