Photos: JBL, The Boogeyman Appear At Ohio Valley Wrestling: Fight Night

Two familiar faces to longtime WWE fans made appearances at the OVW show on August 31.

At Saturday night’s “Fight Night” show, WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL made an appearance and aligned himself with Doug Basham, a former member from his WWE faction back in 2004.

Also appearing at the special OVW event this weekend was former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman, who came out and tanked Al Snow and threw worms at the fans.

Check out photos of the two appearing at the 8/31 show below.

BUSINESS JUST PICKED UP. The BOOGEYMAN IS IN OVW!!!! #holyshit pic.twitter.com/m1kH1VGidi — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) September 1, 2024