Photos: New AEW Action Figures Revealed

Jazwares Partner and toymaker Jeremy Padawer posted several photos earlier this week, showing the AEW Unrivaled action figures for PAC, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy. The first series of AEW Unrivaled action figures is slated to officially drop on August 3rd at Walmart.

You can check out the photos below:

