Photos: Paul “Triple H” Levesque Gifts Bayer 04 Leverkusen Custom WWE Title Belt

By
Matt Boone
-

WWE continues to send titles to other sports champions.

On Friday, Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to congratulate Bayer 04 Leverkusen on becoming Bundesliga Champions for the first-time ever this week.

“Congratulations to Bayer 04 Leverkusen on becoming Bundesliga Champions for the first time ever after an incredible, historic UNDEFEATED season,” Levesque wrote on X, along with some photos he shared of the custom WWE Championship belts sent to the champion soccer team.

Levesque continued, “Time to celebrate like the champions you are… good luck in tomorrow’s German Cup final, and we’ll see you this August for WWE Bash In Berlin.”

