Photos: Red Velvet Debuts New Look For ROH Women’s TV Title

ROH’s Women’s TV title belt is looking different these days.

On the Thursday, September 19 episode of ROH On HonorClub, reigning ROH Women’s Television Champion Red Velvet came to the ring with the new look title belt over her shoulder for her Proving Ground match against Allysin Kay.

The new ROH Women’s TV title belt has a red strap, as opposed to the old black leather strap, to go along with Red Velvet’s name.

Red Velvet’s current reign with the ROH Women’s Television Championship began back in July, when she defeated Billie Starkz at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024.