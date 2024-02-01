Photos: WWE NXT Superstar Dani Palmer Needs Double Hip Surgery

Dani Palmer is set to undergo a significant operation.

On Wednesday evening, the WWE NXT Superstar checked in via social media from the hospital with a statement about needing to undergo double hip surgery.

“Jeremiah 29:11. This year so far has been chaotic…scary but BEAUTIFUL…and nothing like the plan I had in mind for 2024,” she began. “But I have a peace that makes no sense because I know the author of my story.”

She continued, “I have to have a double hip surgery this year, and God is great because I knocked the first one out this morning and it went fantastic! Thank you everyone for all the prayers.”