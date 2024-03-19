Photos: WWE Reaches Deal To Create Championship Belts For MLB Teams

WWE won’t just be creating title belts for the NFL.

In addition to the legacy belts the company produces for official NFL teams, WWE has announced that they will also be creating MLB-themed WWE Championship title belts for the 30 teams in Major League Baseball.

Check out the official announcement released today with all of the details below.

MLB-INSPIRED WWE CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE BELTS FOR ALL 30 TEAMS NOW AVAILABLE

Officially Licensed MLB Products Available for Purchase at http://MLBShop.com, http://WWEShop.com & http://Fanatics.com

STAMFORD, Conn., March 19, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Major League Baseball today announced the launch of MLB-inspired WWE Championship title belts for all 30 teams ahead of Opening Day 2024.

The officially licensed MLB products feature the official colors and branding of all 30 teams.

The WWE Championship title belts are available for purchase now via http://MLBShop.com, http://WWEShop.com, and http://Fanatics.com.