Photos: WWE SmackDown Set Design Gets Face Lift

WWE gave Friday Night SmackDown a face-lift this week.

The company debuted some new set design and production elements that were implemented into the AllState Arena layout in Chicago, Illinois for this week’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Among the changes were some new colors, with yellow, orange and red blending into the SmackDown logo and LED effects in the arena and around the ring and ringside areas.

Check out the new look for the weekly WWE Friday Night SmackDown set design via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter (X) feed of PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709).