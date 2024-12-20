Positive Update Emerges Following WWE Star’s Injury Scare

Before this week’s episode of WWE RAW at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, MA, WWE taped several matches for upcoming episodes of Speed and Main Event. During these tapings, there was concern over a potential injury to NXT star Wes Lee.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, Wes Lee may have sustained a foot or ankle issue during his match at the Main Event taping. This raised concerns as Lee had previously returned from injury in April, where he confronted then-NXT North American Champion Oba Femi and went on to feud with stars such as Femi, Josh Briggs, Gallus, and The Rascalz.

In an encouraging update, PWInsider.com reported that Lee has been cleared to return to the ring. He participated in the NXT taping on Thursday for the December 31st episode of NXT, putting any immediate concerns about his health to rest. Fans can look forward to seeing him continue his in-ring journey on the brand.