Possible Spoiler: Frontrunner To Win The 2023 Women’s WWE Money In The Bank

The 2023 WWE Money in the Bank PLE is just over a week away. Both the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder matches have been confirmed.

Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul has been announced for the men’s match, while Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark vs. Zelina Vega vs. Trish Stratus has been announced for the women’s match.

The winner of the men’s match will have the opportunity to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title or Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, while the winner of the women’s match will have the opportunity to face WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley or WWE Women’s Champion Asuka.

According to PWInsider.com, they have “consistently heard without fail that IYO SKY has been and remains the frontrunner for the briefcase this year.” However, plans can always change until that happens, especially with Vince McMahon making significant changes to creative recently.

The Usos will face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, Rollins will face Finn Balor for the World Title, and Cody Rhodes will face Dominik Mysterio.