Possible Spoiler: WWE NXT Star Discussed For Main Roster Call-Up Set For SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will feature NXT as the company looks to build on the momentum of the Royal Rumble.

As PWMania.com previously reported, NXT’s Trick Williams, former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, and former two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker will work the show in Birmingham, Alabama.

SmackDown will also feature the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, and Cody Rhodes. Bayley will also choose her opponent for WrestleMania 40.

Tiffany Stratton is scheduled to appear at the show tonight, according to PWInsider.com. It’s still unclear whether she’ll be on camera or working a dark match.

It should be noted that PWInsider reported earlier this week that there was a lot of talk backstage at Monday’s RAW about Stratton’s performance in the Royal Rumble match, and she has been approached to join the RAW brand.

Although not confirmed, some believe she could join the main roster as early as next month.