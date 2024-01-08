Possible Spoilers On Returning Names For The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE will host the Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida, and the company is already working on the show’s lineup.

The Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches have already been announced, and fans will find out who has been added to the bouts each week. So far, the men’s bout features Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Lashley, while the women’s bout features Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton, as well as WWE United States Champion Logan Paul and Kevin Owens.

Every year, WWE has a surprise entrant in the Rumble matches, and this year is no exception. According to PWInsider, Sean Waltman, Naomi, and Liv Morgan are potential Royal Rumble surprises.

Morgan is expected to return soon from an injury that has kept her out since last summer, while Naomi is expected to finish her time with TNA Wrestling this month after Hard To Kill before returning to WWE.

Waltman, a WWE Hall of Famer, was spotted at the Performance Center last week, and there was speculation that he would be in Florida for WWE over Rumble weekend.