Potential Spoiler: Surprise Debut Expected At WWE Backlash

Former NJPW standout and Lucha Underground powerhouse Jeff Cobb is reportedly on the verge of making his long-awaited WWE debut, according to a new report from PWInsider.com. The highly acclaimed free agent is said to be expected on site at WWE Backlash this Saturday, May 10th, in St. Louis.

While the report stops short of confirming an on-camera appearance for Cobb at Backlash, sources within WWE believe his presence at the event is highly likely. Whether that means a ringside cameo, backstage segment, or simply preliminary meetings remains to be seen.

“Some people within WWE anticipate Cobb will be present at the Backlash premium live event this Saturday,” PWInsider stated, while clarifying that there’s no confirmation he’ll appear on screen.

Additionally, WWE has reportedly been actively discussing creative plans for Cobb’s official debut in recent weeks, indicating that his integration into the roster is imminent and deliberate.

Cobb brings with him a unique athletic pedigree, having competed for Guam in freestyle wrestling at the 2004 Olympics. He gained global recognition as the destructive Matanza Cueto in Lucha Underground, and later solidified his legacy in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he held both the IWGP Tag Team and NEVER Openweight Championships as part of United Empire.

Known for his brutal suplexes, explosive agility, and heavyweight dominance, Cobb’s arrival could shake up WWE’s landscape across any brand—Raw, SmackDown, or even NXT.

Stay with PWMania.com for full Backlash 2025 coverage and the latest on Jeff Cobb’s WWE debut.