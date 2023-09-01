Powerhouse Hobbs Says Fans Will See ‘A Real Big Man Hoss Fight’ AEW All Out

Powerhouse Hobbs recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hobbs commented on what we can expect in his match against Miro at AEW All Out:

“I mean, the only expectation that I have is to win. Miro and myself, we go back years back, so we know each other quite well. But as far as the fans aspect, I don’t think the fans have seen a real big man hoss fight in AEW yet. So it’s not going to be a lot of flippity do’s and superkicks, It’s just going to be two big MFs hitting each other. You know, Miro calls himself the big jacked Bulgarian, well, you know, I’m pretty much big, black and jacked, so it’s gonna be heavy-hitting.”

On what it meant for him and the AEW locker room to wrestle at Wembley Stadium at All In:

“It means a lot to the locker room because we made history. Who doesn’t want to be a part of history? If you’re part of this company, you were there, you’re a part of history. The fans over there, man, they were great. They are respectful. I’ve never heard so many times, people tell me, ‘We respect what you do. Thank you.’ Giving people hugs, and you know, people tearing up. I didn’t know I had that effect on people, so it was great.”

On who his mentors are in AEW:

“I got to go with Billy Gunn. There were times when Billy Gunn pulled me aside and was like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ Mark Henry, that’s my wrestling dad. Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko. You know, I definitely get help from all the vets in the locker room. With this company, I have a relationship where I can go up to anyone and ask them for help.”

On Mark Henry:

“For me personally, he’s a big man. He knows what I should do and what I shouldn’t do, what can work and what will work. He knows the struggles that, how can I put this? He knows the struggles that some of us face in this business, so he’s definitely relatable. I mean, he can say things to me and know what I’m thinking before I’d even spit it out.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)