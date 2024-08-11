Pre-Show Bout Set For AEW ALL IN: Zero Hour

A match has been announced for AEW ALL IN: Zero Hour.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii will take place as part of the pre-show for AEW’s highly-anticipated return to Wembley Stadium in London, England.

AEW ALL IN 2024 is scheduled to take place on August 25.

We will hear from Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway right now on #AEW Collision! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@callmekrisstat | @StokelyHathaway pic.twitter.com/6pxDbIz7Gd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2024