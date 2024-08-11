Pre-Show Bout Set For AEW ALL IN: Zero Hour

A match has been announced for AEW ALL IN: Zero Hour.
On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii will take place as part of the pre-show for AEW’s highly-anticipated return to Wembley Stadium in London, England.
AEW ALL IN 2024 is scheduled to take place on August 25.
