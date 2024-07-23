PRIME Energy Being Sued By United States Olympic Committee

A WWE sponsor is being sued by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The New York Times is reporting that the U.S. Olympic Committee is suing WWE United States Champion Logan Paul over his PRIME Energy drink.

The article states that the lawsuit will be brought before the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado for allegedly using trademarked terms including “Olympic” and “Team USA” to promote the popular beverage.

According to the article, Coca-Cola has paid for those rights, meaning PRIME Energy is infringing on those terms.

For more information, visit NYTimes.com.