Pro Wrestling Noah New Sunrise Results – January 8, 2023

Tag Team Match

Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba defeated Yasutaka Yano & Daishi Ozawa via Arm Lock on Ozawa (7:01)

Tag Team Match

Sugiura Gun defeated Funky Express by submission via Fujiwara Armbar on Akitoshi Satio (6:24)

Jack Morris defeated Masaaki Mochizuki via Tiger Driver (8:24)

Non Title Match

Juna Miyawaki & Alejandro defeated Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Yoshinari Ogawa & Eita (7:40)

Quarter Final Match Of The Scramble Shuffle Tag Team Tournament

Katsuhiko Nakajima & Seiki Yoshioka defeated Hi69 & Naomichi Marufuji by submission via Boston Crab on Hi69 (12:50)

Quarter Final Match Of The Scramble Shuffle Tag Team Tournament

Yo Hey & Masakatsu Funaki defeated GHC Tag Team Champion Takashi Sugiura & Hajime Ohara via Face G on Ohara (12:27)

Ninja Mack defeated Dante Leon via Blood Kick (7:10)

Quarter Final Match Of The Scramble Shuffle Tag Team Tournament

Atsushi Kotoge & Manabu Soya defeated GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya & Tadasuke via Moonsault on Tadasuke (12:54)

Quarter Final Match Of The Scramble Shuffle Tag Team Tournament

GHC Tag Team Champion Satoshi Kojima & Shuji Kondo defeated Junior Heavyweight Champion Amakusa & Kenoh via Gorilla Clutch on Kenoh (14:13)

Jake Lee defeated Yoshiki Inamura via D4C (14:19)