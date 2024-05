The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame recently announced the full list of inductees of their 2024 class, which includes WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. The ceremony will take place in Albany, New York this October.

You can check out the full list below:

* Kurt Angle

* Bill Apter (Excelsior Award)

* Jack Brisco

* Harley Race

* Dusty Rhodes

* El Santo

* Mario Savoldi (Trailblazer Award)

* Korey Wise (Rocky Johnson Award)