Producers For WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Revealed

Fightful Select revealed the producers for this past Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel. The event was headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his championship against LA Knight.

Below is the list of producers:

– Chris Park produced the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match between Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre.

– TJ Wilson and Jason Jordan produced the WWE Women’s World Championship Match between Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark.

– WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced the John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa match.

– Shane Helms produced the WWE United States Championship Match between Logan Paul vs. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

– Shawn Daivari produced the WWE Women’s Championship Match between IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair.

– Jamie Noble produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest match.

– Chris Park and Shane Helms produced the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match between Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight.