Producers For WWE SmackDown After Elimination Chamber Revealed

The March 6th episode of WWE SmackDown, which followed Elimination Chamber, took place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The main event featured Cody Rhodes defeating Drew McIntyre to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

In addition to the main event, the show featured Carmelo Hayes defending the WWE United States Championship against El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., and Jade Cargill confronting her WrestleMania challenger, Rhea Ripley. Additionally, there was a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine a new #1 contender for the Tag Team Championships.

Fightful Select has reported on the individuals responsible for producing the various segments and matches featured in this episode.

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Michael Hayes produced Randy Orton’s promo.

– Shawn Daivari produced Carmelo Hayes vs. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.

– TJ Wilson and Molly Holly producd Nia Jax and Lash Legend’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Celebration.

– TJ Wilson and Molly Holly also produced Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Kiana James and Giulia.

– Jamie Noble and Ken Doane produced for the WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Turmoil Match.

– Michael Hayes produced the Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley segment.

– Michael Hayes also produced Oba Femi vs. Johnny Gargano.

– Bobby Roode and Chris “Abyss” Park produced the Undisputed WWE Championship Match between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes.