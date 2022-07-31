Producers Revealed for WWE SummerSlam 2022

The following producers worked on Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event, according to Fightful Select.
– TJ Wilson produced Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
– Shane Helms produced Logan Paul vs. The Miz
– Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. Theory
– Jamie Noble produced The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day
– Abyss produced Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
– Shawn Daivari produced The Usos vs. The Street Profits
– Petey Williams produced Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
– Michael Hayes produced Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
