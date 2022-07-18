Producers From Last Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown Revealed

The producers for last week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

7/11/22 WWE RAW

– Michael Hayes produced the Brock Lesnar/Alpha Academy segment

– Jamie Noble produced Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

– TJ Wilson produced Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

– Kenny Dykstra produced The Miz and Ciampa vs. AJ Styles and Ezekiel

– Molly Holly produced Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Doudrop and Nikki ASH

– Shane Helms produced The Usos and Omos vs. The Street Profits and R-Truth

– Michael Hayes produced Bobby Lashley and Riddle vs. Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Theory

7/15/22 WWE SmackDown

– Jamie Noble produced the Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin Promo

– TJ Wilson produced Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

– Abyss produced The New Day promo

– Molly Holly produced Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans

– Abyss produced Drew McIntyre vs. Ridge Holland

– Jason Jordan produced Madcap Moss vs. Theory

– Jamie Noble produced Angelo Dawkins vs. Jimmy Uso

Shawn Daivari and Petey Williams weren’t listed for any segments or matches last week. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.