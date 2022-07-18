Producers From Last Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown Revealed

The producers for last week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.
7/11/22 WWE RAW
– Michael Hayes produced the Brock Lesnar/Alpha Academy segment
– Jamie Noble produced Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor
– TJ Wilson produced Bianca Belair vs. Carmella
– Kenny Dykstra produced The Miz and Ciampa vs. AJ Styles and Ezekiel
– Molly Holly produced Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Doudrop and Nikki ASH
– Shane Helms produced The Usos and Omos vs. The Street Profits and R-Truth
– Michael Hayes produced Bobby Lashley and Riddle vs. Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Theory
7/15/22 WWE SmackDown
– Jamie Noble produced the Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin Promo
– TJ Wilson produced Liv Morgan vs. Natalya
– Abyss produced The New Day promo
– Molly Holly produced Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans
– Abyss produced Drew McIntyre vs. Ridge Holland
– Jason Jordan produced Madcap Moss vs. Theory
– Jamie Noble produced Angelo Dawkins vs. Jimmy Uso
Shawn Daivari and Petey Williams weren't listed for any segments or matches last week.