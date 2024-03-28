Producers From Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed (3/25/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, which was headlined by “Main Event” Jey Uso taking on Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match.

Below is the list of producers:

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Bobby Roode produced “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Rock promo segment, the singles match between “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and the beatdown segment of The Rock to Cody Rhodes.

– Petey Williams produced the singles match between Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh.

– Kenny Dykstra produced the singles match between Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae.

– Jamie Noble produced the tag team match between #DIY vs. the New Day.

– Jason Jordan produced the singles match between Andrade vs. Giovanni Vinci and “The Man” Becky Lynch and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley promo segment.

– Shawn Daivari produced the singles match between “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Sami Zayn.