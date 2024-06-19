Producers From Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed (6/17/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Monday night’s post-Clash at the Castle episode of WWE RAW, which was headlined by “Main Event” Jey Uso, LWO’s WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor facing each other in a Men’s MITB Ladder Qualifying Match.

Below is the list of producers:

– Shawn Daivari produced the singles match between Braun Strowman vs. Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable.

– TJ Wilson produced the Women’s MITB Ladder Qualifying Match between LWO’s Zelina Vega vs. Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY vs. Kiana James.

– Shawn Daivari produced the segment between “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker.

– Petey Williams produced the singles match between LWO’s Dragon Lee vs. Carlito.

– Chris Park produced the Drew McIntyre promo segment.

– Kenny Dykstra produced the tag team match between Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane.

– Chris Park produced the singles match between Bron Breakker vs. “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus.

– Jason Jordan produced the Men’s MITB Ladder Qualifying Match between “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. LWO’s WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor.

– RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced both matches on WWE Main Event between Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers’ Julius Creed vs. New Catch Republic’s “Big Strong Boy” Tyler Bate.