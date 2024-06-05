Producers From Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed (6/3/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, which was headlined by The Judgment Day’s World Heavyweight Champion “El Champeon” Damian Priest taking on WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a singles match.

Below is the list of producers:

– Petey Williams produced the opening promo segment between WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Finn Bálor.

– Chris Park produced the singles match between “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus vs. Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser.

– Petey Williams produced the singles match between LWO’s Dragon Lee vs. The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor.

– Jason Jordan produced the promo segment between WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri).

– Kenny Dykstra produced the singles match between Ricochet vs. Bron Breakker.

– TJ Wilson produced the singles match between Natalya vs. Kiana James.

– Jason Jordan produced the singles match between Braun Strowman vs. Carlito.

– TJ Wilson produced the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

– Shawn Daivari produced the tag team match between The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. The Final Testament’s Authors Of Pain (Akam and Rezar).

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the singles match between The Judgment Day’s World Heavyweight Champion “El Champeon” Damian Priest vs. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

– RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced the WWE Main Event Match between Ivy Nile vs. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai.

– RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced the WWE Main Event Match between New Catch Republic’s “Big Strong Boy” Tyler Bate vs. “Big” Bronson Reed.