Producers Revealed for Last Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown

According to Fightful Select, the following producers worked on last week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown shows.
JUNE 20 WWE RAW EPISODE:
– Shawn Daivari and Petey Williams produced the promo from RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and the Fatal 5 Way contender’s match
– Adam Pearce produced Riddle vs. Omos
– Joe Hennig and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Angelo Dawkins vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso
– Kenn Doane produced the Elias concert
– Jamie Noble and Shane Helms produced Bobby Lashley’s Gauntlet Match win
– Joe Hennig and Joseph Park produced MizTV and Ciampa vs. AJ Styles
– Petey Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
JUNE 24 WWE SMACKDOWN EPISODE:
– Shawn Daivari produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn
– Jamie Noble produced the segment with The New Day, Jinder Mahal and Shanky, and The Viking Raiders
– Tyson Kidd produced Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville
– Tyson Kidd produced the promo with Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey
– Jamie Noble produced WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Ricochet
– WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Tamina Snuka vs. Shotzi
– Jason Jordan produced the Pat McAfee segment calling out Happy Baron Corbin for SummerSlam
– Joseph Park and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre