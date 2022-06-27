Producers Revealed for Last Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown

According to Fightful Select, the following producers worked on last week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown shows.

JUNE 20 WWE RAW EPISODE:

– Shawn Daivari and Petey Williams produced the promo from RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and the Fatal 5 Way contender’s match

– Adam Pearce produced Riddle vs. Omos

– Joe Hennig and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Angelo Dawkins vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

– Kenn Doane produced the Elias concert

– Jamie Noble and Shane Helms produced Bobby Lashley’s Gauntlet Match win

– Joe Hennig and Joseph Park produced MizTV and Ciampa vs. AJ Styles

– Petey Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

JUNE 24 WWE SMACKDOWN EPISODE:

– Shawn Daivari produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

– Jamie Noble produced the segment with The New Day, Jinder Mahal and Shanky, and The Viking Raiders

– Tyson Kidd produced Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville

– Tyson Kidd produced the promo with Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey

– Jamie Noble produced WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Ricochet

– WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Tamina Snuka vs. Shotzi

– Jason Jordan produced the Pat McAfee segment calling out Happy Baron Corbin for SummerSlam

– Joseph Park and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre