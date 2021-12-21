Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE RAW

The following producers for this week’s WWE RAW segments have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. For those who missed it, you can click here for our detailed RAW recap.

* Tyson Kidd produced Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega

* Kenn Doane and Chris Park produced the Championship Contender match between Dolph Ziggler and WWE United States Champion Damian Priest

* Shawn Daivari produced Chad Gable vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton

* Shane Helms produced Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

* Pat Buck produced Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair

* Jamie Noble and WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes produced the main event of Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E

* The dark main event that saw RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retain over Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan was produced by Jason Jordan

